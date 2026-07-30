Rajasthan police seize 3,000 kg of milk powder allegedly diverted from school scheme
Milk powder supplied under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana was allegedly diverted before reaching government schools; three suspects detained after police raid
An FIR has been registered in Rajasthan after nearly 3,000 kg of milk powder intended for distribution to government school students under a state welfare scheme was allegedly diverted and sold in the open market, officials said.
The complaint was lodged by the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF) at Samod police station in Jaipur district after suspected irregularities were detected in the supply of milk powder under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana, which provides nutritional support through the mid-day meal programme.
The alleged diversion came to light in the Samod area of Chomu, prompting police to act on a tip-off. During a raid in Chithwadi village, officers intercepted a pickup truck carrying government-supplied milk powder and detained three suspects.
According to officials, the seized consignment was meant for distribution to students in government schools but had allegedly been diverted from the welfare scheme before reaching its intended beneficiaries.
The RCDF subsequently filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered and an investigation launched.
Officials said the state government had adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and the misuse of public resources, adding that stringent action would be taken against those found responsible after the investigation is completed.
The incident comes shortly after Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a high-level review meeting, where he reiterated the government's commitment to rewarding honest officials while maintaining a strict stance against corruption.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister also directed departments to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes and expedite recruitment to vacant posts to prevent disruptions to public services and development work.
With IANS inputs