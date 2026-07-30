Rajasthan police seize 3,000 kg of milk powder allegedly diverted from school scheme

An FIR has been registered in Rajasthan after nearly 3,000 kg of milk powder intended for distribution to government school students under a state welfare scheme was allegedly diverted and sold in the open market, officials said.

The complaint was lodged by the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF) at Samod police station in Jaipur district after suspected irregularities were detected in the supply of milk powder under the Pannadhay Bal Gopal Yojana, which provides nutritional support through the mid-day meal programme.

The alleged diversion came to light in the Samod area of Chomu, prompting police to act on a tip-off. During a raid in Chithwadi village, officers intercepted a pickup truck carrying government-supplied milk powder and detained three suspects.

According to officials, the seized consignment was meant for distribution to students in government schools but had allegedly been diverted from the welfare scheme before reaching its intended beneficiaries.