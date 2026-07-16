Rajasthan: 115 fall ill after eating Golgappas from street cart, 12 hospitalised

A suspected case of mass food poisoning has left around 115 people, including a large number of children, ill after they consumed golgappas (pani-patasi) sold by a street vendor in Polai Khurd village under the Simliya area of Rajasthan's Kota district.

Health officials said the affected villagers began experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea and severe stomach pain on Tuesday night, shortly after eating the popular street snack. As more residents reported similar symptoms, family members rushed them to nearby hospitals and health centres, triggering an emergency response by the Health Department.

Twelve patients with more serious symptoms have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Simliya, while the remaining affected villagers are being treated at a special medical camp set up in the village. Officials said most patients are stable and continue to receive medical care.

In response to the incident, the medical department deployed two medical teams along with a 108 ambulance to the village on the directions of block chief medical and health officer (BCMO) Rajesh Samar. The emergency health camp has been established to ensure prompt treatment and prevent further complications.