Rajasthan: 115 fall ill after eating Golgappas from street cart, 12 hospitalised
Health officials say villagers developed vomiting, diarrhoea and severe stomach pain shortly after eating the golgappas on Tuesday night
A suspected case of mass food poisoning has left around 115 people, including a large number of children, ill after they consumed golgappas (pani-patasi) sold by a street vendor in Polai Khurd village under the Simliya area of Rajasthan's Kota district.
Health officials said the affected villagers began experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea and severe stomach pain on Tuesday night, shortly after eating the popular street snack. As more residents reported similar symptoms, family members rushed them to nearby hospitals and health centres, triggering an emergency response by the Health Department.
Twelve patients with more serious symptoms have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Simliya, while the remaining affected villagers are being treated at a special medical camp set up in the village. Officials said most patients are stable and continue to receive medical care.
In response to the incident, the medical department deployed two medical teams along with a 108 ambulance to the village on the directions of block chief medical and health officer (BCMO) Rajesh Samar. The emergency health camp has been established to ensure prompt treatment and prevent further complications.
Senior district officials, including sub-divisional officer Deepak Mahawar, BCMO Rajesh Samar and Kota chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Narendra Nagar, visited the village to oversee relief measures and review the medical response.
Meanwhile, health department personnel, including ANMs and ASHA workers, have launched a door-to-door survey to identify additional patients and provide timely medical assistance. Authorities said the situation remains under close watch.
The Food Safety Department has initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials have collected samples of the golgappas, their ingredients and the water used in their preparation. Water samples from the vendor's source have also been sent to a laboratory for testing to determine whether contamination led to the outbreak.
Preliminary information suggests the street vendor is a resident of nearby Sholi village. Sub-divisional officer Deepak Mahawar said all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated.
Officials said strict action will be taken if the investigation establishes violations of food safety norms or negligence.
BCMO Rajesh Samar said patients began arriving at hospitals on Tuesday night, and medical teams have been attending to them continuously. While most of those affected are reported to be in stable condition, authorities are continuing surveillance as a precaution and awaiting laboratory test results.
With IANS inputs