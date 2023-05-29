Introduction and withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note cast doubt on stability of Indian currency: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the introduction of Rs 2,000 note and its subsequent withdrawal have cast doubt on the integrity and stability of the Indian currency.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the former Union finance minister said the key economic indicators are pointing downward and there is low confidence that the economy will reach the high growth path.

He also said the situation in Manipur, where recent ethnic clashes have claimed more than 75 lives, was alarming and questioned the continued silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Governance and policies in a secular, democratic country must give rise to a tide that will lift all boats. In that view, the NDA government has totally failed in the last nine years, he said.