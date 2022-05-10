Involve Central agencies in Mohali blast case, AAP govt incapable: Shergill to Shah
A day after the blast in Mohali, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday said the Punjab government was incapable of handling such a probe and urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to involve the Central agencies.
Shergill while hitting out on the Punjab government, said, "I urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage Central probe agencies in the matter as AAP govt is not capable to handle so, nor does it have the right intent...AAP govt in Punjab is harmful for state's security," Shergill said.
He alleged that the AAP's Punjab government was proving to be injurious to peace and security of the state.
"High time Bhagwant Mann ji starts acting like "Mukh Mantri" of Punjab rather than "Kejriwal Prachar Mantria!! Attack on Police office in Mohali should serve as alarm bell/warning sign for administration," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday in his first comment, tweeted, "The police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared."
A high alert has been declared across the state.
A grenade hit the Intelligence bureau headquarters in an upscale locality on Monday evening, shattering windowpanes on the third floor of the building.
"The RPG was fired from a distance by unidentified persons who are believed to have fled in a vehicle. A Swift car was spotted at the spot," a police officer told IANS, adding "before the attack a recce was carried out by two miscreants".
A team of the National Security Guard (NSG) is expected to reach the spot later in the day.
The attack was aimed to harm high-level Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) officials who have offices in the Intelligence wing headquarters.