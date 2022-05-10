Involve Central agencies in Mohali blast case, AAP govt incapable: Shergill to Shah

He alleged that the AAP's Punjab government was proving to be injurious to peace and security of the state.



"High time Bhagwant Mann ji starts acting like "Mukh Mantri" of Punjab rather than "Kejriwal Prachar Mantria!! Attack on Police office in Mohali should serve as alarm bell/warning sign for administration," he tweeted.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday in his first comment, tweeted, "The police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared."



A high alert has been declared across the state.