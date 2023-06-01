IOC condemns police action against wrestlers, urges IOA to protect athletes

"From the very beginning of the allegations, the IOC has been in close contact with United World Wrestling (UWW), which has already taken measures.



"The IOC supports UWW as the competent sporting authority to address this issue as it pertains to the governance of the sport of wrestling in India. We have been informed by UWW that the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is currently not in charge.



"The IOC will continue to support UWW in all their efforts and in the framework of the IOC Guidelines for International Federations and NOCs for safeguarding athletes from harassment and abuse in sport.



"The IOC also urges the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take all necessary actions to protect the athletes and to make sure that the elections of WFI are happening as planned and in line with the regulations of UWW as an International Federation," the statement further read.