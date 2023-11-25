iPhone alerts to MPs: Apple team from US likely to meet Indian ministry experts

Apple cyber security executives from the US are expected to meet officials of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) this month regarding the show cause notice issued to the company in the wake of several Opposition leaders and other prominent Indian citizens receiving a warning notification on their iPhones.

Last month, several Opposition leaders claimed to have received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones, and alleged hacking by the government.

CERT-In, which functions under the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), had issued a show cause notice to Apple in this regard.

On Friday, MeitY minister of state Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Apple has to reply to the notice, which needs to be done by their global cyber security team. "They have to come here and answer those questions. Basic issue is ongoing," the minister told reporters.