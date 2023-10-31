After Moitra, other Opposition leaders allege iPhone hacking, find echoes of Pegasus

Several Opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed they had received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones, and posted purported screenshots of the message on their X handles, with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra firing the first shot.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared the message from Apple on X. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also received a similar message, sources in the party said.

PTI reached out to Apple for its comments on the matter, but there was no immediate response.

Responding to the Opposition leaders, the BJP's Amit Malviya said in a post on X, "Usual suspects raising a storm over ‘state sponsored’ attack and pretending to be martyrs is all good… But this hullabaloo, in all probability, like in the past, will end up as damp squib! Why not wait for Apple to clarify? Or is it too much to let go an opportunity to outrage?"

The Opposition leaders also put out posts on X hitting out at the government.

"Received text and email from Apple warning me that the government trying to hack into my phone and email. @HMOIndia -- get a life. Adani and PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you," Moitra said while sharing some screenshots.

Tagging Chaturvedi, she claimed three other leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc have received similar messages.