Cash-for-query case: Mahua Moitra alleges phone hacking attempt, receives warning from Apple

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is being probed by Parliament's Ethics Committee over the alleged cash for query charge against her, on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was targeting her phone.

In a post on X , she wrote, "Received text and email from Apple warning me that the government is trying to hack into my phone and email. Home Minister's Office — get a life. Adani and PMO bullies — your fear makes me pity you."

She also tagged Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and said, "Priyanka Chaturvedi, you and I and three other Indians have got it so far."

She also attached the warning email and SMS text with her tweet to back her claims.