Decoding the Anti-national Activities of Mahua Moitra

A ‘criminal lawyer’ in the Supreme Court, an ‘honourable’ BJP MP keen to uphold the dignity of Parliament and one of the richest businessmen have come together to level ‘serious’ charges against Mahua Moitra, the first time Lok Sabha Member of the All India Trinamool Congress.

The lawyer, Moitra’s former partner, has written to the CBI asking for an inquiry against his former partner’s alleged misconduct in what has come to be known as the ‘cash for query scandal’. The BJP MP has complained to the ethics committee of the Lok Sabha based on the complaint to the CBI, not waiting for the agency’s findings. The businessman has signed an ‘affidavit’, leaked to the media, confirming the allegations of the lawyer.

Being both successful and ‘honourable’ men, it is assumed that all three are serious and their motives are beyond reproach. What is it that they have alleged though? A plain reading of the documents shared in public reveal the following allegations: