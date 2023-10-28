Mahua Moitra’s 10-point defence against Adani–BJP campaign and media trial

2. Hiranandani did buy lipstick and eye shadows for her from the duty-free shop at the Dubai Airport four or five times.

3. On her four or five visits to Mumbai, she stayed with her friend; but Hiranandani’s car and driver would pick her up and drop her back at the airport.

4. Her government bungalow was renovated by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and no private contractor entered the bungalow.

5. At her request, however, Hiranandani, as a ‘friend’, had lent her the services of his architect, who prepared four engineering drawings for the CPWD.

6. She had used Hiranandani’s office assistant in Dubai to key in questions and post them to the NIC portal after she shared with the assistant the OTP received on her registered mobile number.

7. She had similarly filed questions from Cambridge and from Switzerland too, taking advantage of the online submission system introduced in 2019, and taken help from relatives and friends to key them in from remote locations.

8. Since there are no rules framed yet for online submission of questions and there is no bar on submitting questions from anywhere in the world, what is the fuss about national security?

9. Darshan Hiranandani has been her friend since before she became an MP and was not a competitor to Adani at the time.