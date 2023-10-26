Mahua Moitra case: LS yet to frame rules for online submission of questions, says former sec-gen

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha on Thursday began recording ‘oral evidence’ from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and criminal lawyer Jay Anant Dehadrai against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, based on the duo's complaint that Moitra accepted expensive gifts from real estate developer Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament against the Adani Group, in order to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dubey had also claimed that Moitra had shared her parliamentary login ID and password with Hiranandani to enable him to post questions directly on her behalf on the Parliament portal. In an affidavit, Hiranandani has admitted to having used the password from Dubai, where he is based, though it is not clear how many times he used it.

However, in an interview to the Indian Express that appeared on Thursday morning, former Lok Sabha secretary-general PDT Achary pointed out that online submission of questions was launched only in recent years, and to the best of his knowledge, rules are yet to be framed by the Lok Sabha for submitting questions online. They should have been framed when the facility was launched, he said.

Earlier, MPs would submit questions in prescribed forms signed by them. While the forms could be delivered to the secretariat by others, signature of the member concerned was and remains mandatory.