Cash-for-query case: Mahua Moitra contests Ethics Committee summons, asks for extension

In addition, Moitra has also brought up businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who has filed an affidavit on the matter. Under these circumstances, Moitra said, “His affidavit in the public domain is extremely scant on detail and provides no actual inventory of what he has allegedly given me. Given the seriousness of the allegations and in keeping with the principles of natural justice it is imperative that I am allowed to exercise my right to cross-examine Shri Hiranandani and it is also imperative that he appear before the committee and provide a detailed verified list of the alleged gifts and favours he allegedly provided to me.”

On Thursday, Dubey told the Ethics Committee that it was an "open and shut" case and Moitra should be disqualified.

According to sources, 11 of the 15 MPs who are members of the committee were present at Thursday’s meeting. Opposition MPs were against summoning Moitra. Eventually, chairman and BJP MP Vinok Kumar Sonkar called for a vote in which there was a 5-5 split between the ruling party and the Opposition MPs, and the chair got to cast the deciding vote. Several Opposition MPs also questioned the chairman for calling the complainant first and not the accused.