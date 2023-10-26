Cash for query: LS Ethics Committee summons Mahua Moitra on 31 Oct

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has summoned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on 31 October in connection with the cash-for-query allegation against her.

On Thursday, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who had lodged a complaint against Mahua Moitra with the Lok Sabha speaker, and advocate and Moitra's former partner Jay Anant Dehadrai appeared before the Ethics Committee chaired by Vinod Sonkar and recorded their statements.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had referred the matter to the Ethics Committee for investigation.

The panel had summoned Dubey and the advocate over their allegations against Mahua Moitra of receiving cash and gifts from real estate developer Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions against the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.