PMO drafted affidavit, held gun to Hiranandani’s head: Mahua Moitra

The so-called ‘approver-affidavit’ signed by businessman and industrialist Darshan Hiranandani damning her was drafted by some ‘half-wit’ in the prime minister's office (PMO) and sent by the PMO to Hiranandani, alleged Mahua Moitra, Lok Sabha MP in a statement released on Friday.

Hiranandani, the CEO of a real estate-to-energy group who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about theAdani Group, said in a signed affidavit on Thursday that the TMC leader targeted Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose impeccable reputation gave the Opposition no opportunity to attack him.

In his affidavit, forwarded to the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, Hiranandani is said to have admitted that the MP, who he had met first in 2017, had given him access to her "Parliament login and password" to enable him to "directly post" questions against the Adani Group to the Lok Sabha.