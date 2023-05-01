Irretrievable breakdown a ground to dissolve marriage under Article 142: SC

The top court had reserved its verdict in the matter on September 29 last year.



While hearing arguments, it had observed that social changes take a "little time" and sometimes it was easier to bring a law but difficult to persuade society to change with it.

The bench was also considering whether its sweeping powers under Article 142 are inhibited in any manner in a scenario where a marriage has irretrievably broken down in the opinion of the court but one of the parties is resisting divorce. Two questions, including whether the exercise of such jurisdiction by the apex court under Article 142 should not be made at all or whether such exercise should be left to be determined in the facts of every case, were earlier referred to a constitution bench.

On September 20 last year, the apex court had said, "We do believe that another question which would require consideration would be whether the power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India is inhibited in any manner in a scenario where there is an irretrievable breakdown of marriage in the opinion of the court but one of the parties is not consenting to the terms."