Madhya Pradesh: Is Amul covertly milking another cash cow?

In a dramatic U-turn last month, chief minister Mohan Yadav announced that the milk cooperatives in Madhya Pradesh were being handed over to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the next five years.

Animal husbandry secretary Gulshan Bamra, who had reportedly objected to certain conditions sought by Amul and the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, was shunted out overnight. Bamra had been the lead negotiator with Amul for the past nine months and the sudden announcement that the milk cooperatives would be managed and operated by NDDB took people by surprise.

Bamra had in fact told the Times of India in May 2024 that ‘a decision on Amul’s role in MP for the benefit of milk-producing farmers will be taken by the government soon.’

“There is no clarity about what the government wanted to do,” exclaimed Girish Paliwal, former director of the Bhopal Sahakari Dugdh Sangh Maryadit. “Till last month, government officials were saying that the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation’s brand ‘Sanchi’ would be taken over by Amul. Now, the government has signed an MoU with NDDB… chief minister Mohan Yadav has been talking to everyone except the milk federations. The MP federation runs with the support of elected bodies but elections have been due since 2017. It’s like finalising marriage without consulting the bridegroom.”

The dissatisfaction over the government’s decision runs deep. “Sanchi has a robust infrastructure which was developed without the government’s help over the years… the BJP government has been sleeping for the last 20 years and has now woken up and handed the brand over to others,” said Ghanshyam Barasker, also of the Bhopal cooperative milk federation. Critics pointed out that in 2008, the NDDB had taken over the management and operation of milk cooperatives in Jharkhand for five years, but the experience was far from satisfactory.