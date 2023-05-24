Amul's entry into TN threatens Aavin's monopoly in milk procurement

Interestingly Aavin pays Rs 32 to 34 for a litre of milk procured from farmers but Amul is giving Rs 36 per litre and collection agents are provided 50 paise per litre on the spot. This is a more attractive proposition to the milk agents who are instrumental in procuring and arranging milk presently to Aavin and Amul is slowly entering into Tamil Nadu through such attractive measures.



Aavin officials while speaking to IANS said that political intervention is required to prevent this entry by Amul and want a backlash to be given to the national milk major just like Karnataka had opposed Amul poaching into the market of Nandini, the Karnataka milk major.