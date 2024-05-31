Is Army chief’s month-long extension much ado about nothing?

General Manoj Pande, the Army chief since April 2022, was due to retire on Friday, 31 May 2024. Preparations within the Army were on for his farewell, and induction of vice-chief of Army staff lieutenant-general Upendra Dwivedi. As recently as 24 May, Pande was taking the salute at the passing out parade of the National Defence Academy as chief guest, and receiving post-retirement wishes. So what explains the sudden extension?

The answer, given informally by anonymous sources in the defence ministry, was the model code of conduct (MCC) being in force for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The reply failed to convince anyone, because the government had actually announced the appointment of admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi as the new chief of naval staff as the first phase of polling was going on.

The new chief took over on 1 May, during the election. In any case, the Election Commission’s MCC does not affect the transfer of officials unconnected with election duty, and has no bearing on the armed forces. The explanation merely served to stoke the controversy and made people ask, "What is the government up to?"

Also, the government knew for the last two years, since the day Pande took over as army chief, the day when he would retire. So what explains the sudden decision which has done a great disservice to the Army chief, who finds himself at the centre of a totally unnecessary public controversy?

Army veterans are dismayed because such an extension is unusual and has been granted after 53 years. The last time this happened was when then Army chief General Sam Manekshaw and his successor General Gopal Gurunath Bewoor were each granted year-long extensions after the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971.