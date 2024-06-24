Is the Ram Mandir roof leaking? The chief priest says so

On Sunday, 23 June, social media was awash with images of a portion of Ayodhya's much vaunted Rampath which had caved in following rains. Reports also emerged of parts of the Ayodhya station boundary wall collapsing in the downpour.

On Monday, beleaguered Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and a large chunk of his cabinet, as well as Haryana Assembly speaker Gyan Chand Gupta arrived at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir en masse and paid obeisance at the Ram temple, with the CM saying he would approach the Uttar Pradesh government to open a guest house in the holy city.

While we don't suspect any damage control measures here, and while the caving in of a road laid mere months ago may be passed off as coincidence, what cannot be ignored is a damning indictment from the chief priest himself of the tremendous hurry in which the temple was constructed and inaugurated in time for the Lok Sabha elections.