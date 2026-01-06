ISL to resume on 14 Feb after commercial deadlock: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that the Indian Super League (ISL), which had been on hold due to the absence of a commercial partner, will restart on 14 February, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty surrounding India’s premier football competition.

Mandaviya said the ISL will feature all 14 clubs, including traditional rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, after a meeting involving the government, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and club representatives.

“There was a lot of speculation regarding the ISL, but today the government, the football federation and all 14 clubs — Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included — met and we have decided that the ISL will start on February 14. All clubs will participate,” Mandaviya said.

He added that the I-League, which was also paused, will be held “around the same time” with all 11 clubs participating.

Funding plan to keep leagues running

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who joined Mandaviya at the announcement, outlined the interim financial arrangement to ensure the leagues go ahead in the absence of a title sponsor or broadcast partner.

According to Chaubey, a Rs 25 crore central pool has been created solely for the conduct of the ISL.