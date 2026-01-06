ISL to resume on 14 Feb after commercial deadlock: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Mandaviya says all 14 clubs will take part; AIFF to fund league temporarily as I-League also set to return
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that the Indian Super League (ISL), which had been on hold due to the absence of a commercial partner, will restart on 14 February, bringing an end to weeks of uncertainty surrounding India’s premier football competition.
Mandaviya said the ISL will feature all 14 clubs, including traditional rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, after a meeting involving the government, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and club representatives.
“There was a lot of speculation regarding the ISL, but today the government, the football federation and all 14 clubs — Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included — met and we have decided that the ISL will start on February 14. All clubs will participate,” Mandaviya said.
He added that the I-League, which was also paused, will be held “around the same time” with all 11 clubs participating.
Funding plan to keep leagues running
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, who joined Mandaviya at the announcement, outlined the interim financial arrangement to ensure the leagues go ahead in the absence of a title sponsor or broadcast partner.
According to Chaubey, a Rs 25 crore central pool has been created solely for the conduct of the ISL.
“A Rs 25 crore central pool has been made for only the conduct of the ISL. Ten per cent of this fund will come from the AIFF. Thirty per cent was to come from a commercial partner, but since we don’t have one right now, the AIFF will pitch in with that contribution,” he said.
“In all, the AIFF will give Rs 14 crore for the ISL and about Rs 3.2 crore for the I-League till we find a commercial partner,” Chaubey added.
Competition format
The ISL will be staged in a home-and-away format, featuring a total of 91 matches, though officials said the detailed logistics are still being finalised. The I-League, meanwhile, will be a truncated competition with 55 matches.
Chaubey said the AIFF also plans to set up a Governing Council Board to manage both leagues in the future. The proposed body will be “empowered to take all commercial decisions”, including partnerships and revenue generation.
The announcement brings clarity to Indian football’s domestic calendar, after concerns that prolonged uncertainty over funding and commercial arrangements could derail the 2025–26 season of both the ISL and the I-League.
