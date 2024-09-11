Islamic preachers, 10 others sentenced for life in UP religious conversion case

A special NIA-Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) court in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday awarded life sentence to 12 people, including Islamic preacher Maulana Kalim Siddiqui and Islamic Da'wah Centre founder Mohammed Umar Gautam, in a 2021 case of an illegal religious conversion racket.

Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, in his order, gave a 10-year jail sentence to four others, while imposing heavy fines on the convicts and awarding compensation to the victims.

The accused were running an outfit involved in converting students with hearing disabilities and poor people to Islam in Uttar Pradesh with suspected funding from Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, officials said.

Gautam lived in Batla House of Jamia Nagar in Delhi and had converted to Islam from Hinduism. During interrogation, he boasted to the police of having converted "at least 1,000 people to Islam", luring them with marriage, money and jobs, director-general of police Prashant Kumar, who was at the time holding charge of the ATS also, had said.

Besides Gautam and Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, the others sentenced to life are Irfan Sheikh, Salauddin Zainuddin Sheikh, Prasad Rameshwar Kanware alias Adam, Arsalan Mustafa alias Bhupriya Bandon, Kaushar Alam, Faraz Shah, Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, Dheeraj Govind Rao Jagtap, Sarfaraz Ali Jafri, Qazi Jahangir and Abdullah Umar under IPC section 121A (conspiracy to commit offence against the State).