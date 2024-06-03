Islamic seminary issues fatwa against cutting trees, burning crops

In a rare 'green' gesture, an Islamic seminary in Lucknow has issued a fatwa (an edict by a recognised religious authority on a point of Islamic law) asking people not to cut trees and burn crops as part of initiatives to curb global warming.

The 'advisory' has been issued by the Islamic Centre of India (ICI), on a clarification sought by one Mohammad Tarique Khan given soaring temperatures.

"According to the Quran, it is the religious duty of Muslims to protect greenery, save water and avoid wastage. Every Muslim must ensure no green trees and crops are set on fire," said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Chairperson, ICI, in response to Khan's request.