UP govt plans to cut 33,000 trees for Kanwar route project, informs NGT

The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that over 33,000 fully grown trees will need to be felled for the ambitious 111 km Kanwar route project, which spans the districts of Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar.

The NGT, chaired by Prakash Srivastava with members Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert A Senthil Vel, has sought additional details from the state government, with the next hearing scheduled for 8 July.

The proposed kanwar corridor is a two-lane road project that will run parallel to the Upper Ganga Canal. It will connect Muradnagar to Purkazi near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border. Among the reasons being cited by the government to justify the need for such a project is that it will do away with the

Previously, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had granted permission for the cutting of 1.1 lakh trees and plants in these three districts. Taking suo motu cognisance of this order, the tribunal has requested a detailed breakdown of the trees to be cut from various departments, including the principal conservator of forests, the public works department, and the district magistrates of Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar.

The state government furnished the requested details but was asked to provide a more comprehensive breakdown. The government has justified the need for the Kanwar route, highlighting its significance for approximately one crore devotees. These devotees travel to various cities and villages in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh after collecting water from the Ganga in Haridwar.