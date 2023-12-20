Israel to begin selection of Indian workers next week to 'advance' their arrival

A team of "selectors" from Israel visited India last week and another senior delegation will leave for India next week to begin the process of recruiting thousands of workers to be brought to the country to fill the acute shortage faced by its construction industry, a senior executive of the Israel Builders Association (IBA) said on Wednesday.

"We will start the process in Delhi and Chennai next week on 27 December. At the moment, we are looking to bring in 10,000 as per government approvals and this will scale up to 30,000 in the near future depending on how it goes. It is an ongoing exercise and will take months," deputy director-general and association spokesperson Shay Pauzner told PTI. "The selection starting next week will last 10-15 days."

A delegation led by Izchak Gurvitz, who heads the IBA's division dealing with workers' issues and the selection team, was in India last week and will be joining CEO Igal Slovik again next week with other members of the IBA, he said.

Director-general of Israel's ministry of construction and housing Yehuda Morgenstern will also be accompanying the delegation leaving for India next week.

During a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "discussed advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to the State of Israel", the office of the PM of Israel said in a statement.

"We urgently need more workers. In any case, the government is the one who will decide where the missing workers will come from," Pauzner had told PTI last month.