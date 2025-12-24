ISRO launches US BlueBird Block-2 satellite on LVM3 in commercial mission

The mission is being carried out under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, and US-based AST SpaceMobile. BlueBird Block-2 is part of AST SpaceMobile’s low Earth orbit constellation aimed at providing direct-to-mobile satellite connectivity.

According to ISRO, the constellation is designed to enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, messaging, data services and streaming directly on standard mobile phones, without the need for specialised ground equipment. The satellite features a phased array measuring about 223 square metres, making it the largest commercial communications satellite deployed into low Earth orbit so far.

ISRO sources said the launch timing was revised to ensure precise orbital insertion. While the lift-off had earlier been scheduled for 8.54 am, it was shifted by a minute to 8.55 am following adjustments to the mission profile. Officials said the launch time had also been revised from an earlier plan of 11.30 am as mission parameters were refined.

The successful launch further strengthens ISRO’s growing role in the global commercial launch market, particularly for large satellites destined for low Earth orbit constellations.

With PTI inputs