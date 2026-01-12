ISRO’s PSLV-C62 makes 1st launch of 2026 with EOS-N1 satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday kicked off its launch calendar for 2026 with the successful liftoff of the EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite, also known as Anwesha, aboard the PSLV-C62 rocket.

The satellite was launched on the 64th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle at 10:17 am IST from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

“Liftoff! PSLV-C62 launches the EOS-N1 Mission from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota,” ISRO said in a post on X.

The EOS-N1 mission is aimed at strengthening India’s remote sensing capabilities, with applications in agriculture, urban planning and environmental monitoring. The mission also carries 15 co-passenger satellites, all of which are planned to be injected into Sun-Synchronous Orbit.