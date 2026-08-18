Issue teachers exam notification in 24 hours, Bihar job aspirants tell government

Teaching job aspirants protesting in Patna on Tuesday gave the Bihar government 24 hours to issue the notification for the fourth phase of the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-4), warning that they could surround the state education minister’s residence and demand his resignation if it failed to act.

The protesters, gathered in the Gardanibagh area, also sought a single-stage examination for BPSC TRE-4, transparency in Bihar Staff Selection Commission recruitments, action against examination rackets and penalties for candidates allegedly appointed through corrupt practices.

“The government should release the notification for the BPSC TRE-4 examination within 24 hours. Otherwise, we may gherao the Bihar education minister’s residence and seek his resignation,” student leader Dilip Kumar said.

Kumar also warned that he would begin a hunger strike if the government did not address the demand within three days.

Research scholars, PhD holders and guest faculty members from several Bihar universities have been holding a parallel protest at a nearby camp in Gardanibagh for the past 15 days. They are opposing revised rules governing assistant professor recruitment and have demanded the resignations of Higher Education Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar.

Kumud Patel, who has been on hunger strike throughout the agitation, said the campaign was aimed at protecting Bihar’s education system. He claimed that two rounds of discussions with the minister and additional chief secretary had failed to produce a resolution.