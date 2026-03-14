IT Department asks taxpayers to ignore incorrect ‘significant transactions’ emails

The Income Tax Department has advised taxpayers to disregard certain emails containing incorrect information about “significant transactions” that were sent as part of the ongoing advance tax e-campaign for the assessment year 2026–27.

In a message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the department said it had received complaints from taxpayers regarding inaccuracies in the communications and acknowledged that an error had occurred.

According to the department, some taxpayers were sent emails that contained incorrect details about financial transactions attributed to them under the advance tax campaign for the 2026–27 assessment year, which corresponds to the 2025–26 financial year.

Officials apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked taxpayers for bringing the matter to their attention.