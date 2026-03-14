IT Department asks taxpayers to ignore incorrect ‘significant transactions’ emails
Authorities acknowledge error in advance tax campaign messages and say issue is being fixed with service provider
The Income Tax Department has advised taxpayers to disregard certain emails containing incorrect information about “significant transactions” that were sent as part of the ongoing advance tax e-campaign for the assessment year 2026–27.
In a message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the department said it had received complaints from taxpayers regarding inaccuracies in the communications and acknowledged that an error had occurred.
According to the department, some taxpayers were sent emails that contained incorrect details about financial transactions attributed to them under the advance tax campaign for the 2026–27 assessment year, which corresponds to the 2025–26 financial year.
Officials apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked taxpayers for bringing the matter to their attention.
The department said it is currently working with the service provider responsible for the communication system to resolve the problem. Until the issue is corrected, taxpayers have been asked to ignore the earlier emails related to the advance tax campaign.
Authorities also clarified that such messages are intended only as reminders to help taxpayers review financial information available on the compliance portal and ensure that advance tax obligations are met where necessary.
Taxpayers have been advised to verify their transaction details through the e-Campaign section of the Compliance Portal, which can be accessed via the Income Tax e-Filing portal.
The department requested taxpayers’ cooperation while the issue is being addressed.
Meanwhile, official data shows that the central government’s net direct tax collections reached Rs 18.37 lakh crore between 1 April and 11 January in the current financial year (2025–26). The figure represents an increase of 8.82 per cent compared with collections during the same period in the previous year.
With IANS inputs
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