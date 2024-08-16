It was absolute failure of state machinery: Cal HC on vandalism at RG Kar hospital

The Calcutta High Court on Friday, 16 August observed that mob violence at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital was an absolute failure of state machinery in West Bengal.

The court directed the police and the hospital authority to file affidavits on the incident.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said it was hard to believe that the police intelligence did not have information about the gathering of 7,000 people at the health facility when the state's lawyer told the court that a mob of such number had assembled at the hospital in the early hours of Thursday, 15 August.