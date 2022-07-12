IYC launches platform for youths to express views through songs, dance, creative ideas

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched a platform for young people to express their political views and raise issues of public interest through dance, songs, raps, stand-up comedy and other creative ideas.



Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV said the platform -- India's Rizing Talent -- will help bring forward issues of public interest.



"India's Rizing Talent is a creative and innovative platform where youths can express their political views through dancing, singing, rapping, stand up comedy, mimicry, innovative social ideas, technology, etc," he said in a party statement.