IYC protests in Delhi demanding arrest of SFI members who vandalised Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office

A protest march of the SFI against Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad on Friday turned violent as a group of activists allegedly entered his office and vandalised it, prompting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to strongly condemn the incident and warn of stern action against the culprits.

The student organisation protested alleging that Gandhi failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.

"We condemn this barbaric attack. In a state like Kerala, there have been instances of killings and attacks on IYC members by the Communist Party. The way SFI members attacked and vandalised Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad yesterday cannot be tolerated," said Rahul Rao, the national chairman, media department of IYC.