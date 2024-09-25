J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh of injustice, says Rahul
'By snatching your statehood from you, the BJP government has insulted you and played with your constitutional rights,' said Rahul Gandhi
As Jammu and Kashmir votes in the second phase of crucial assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the people that their every vote for the INDIA bloc will break the "chakravyuh of injustice" created by the BJP and bring J&K on the path of prosperity.
The voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements.
In a post in Hindi on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi said, "My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today is the second phase of voting, come out in large numbers and vote for your rights and prosperity - vote for INDIA."
"By snatching your statehood from you, the BJP government has insulted you and played with your constitutional rights," he said.
"Your every vote for INDIA will break the 'chakravyuh' of injustice created by the BJP and will bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity," Gandhi said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the right to vote is their most important right.
"For the last 10 years, this right has been taken away from you. Restrictions were imposed on raising your voice on issues like electricity, water, roads, employment, income, business, land, forest. Your right to choose your representative was taken away from you," she said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Show the power of your vote in the second phase of elections today. Vote to choose a government for your better future, livelihood, employment, land, business and for your issues," the Congress general secretary said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines