J-K assembly polls: Every vote for INDIA bloc will break chakravyuh of injustice, says Rahul

As Jammu and Kashmir votes in the second phase of crucial assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the people that their every vote for the INDIA bloc will break the "chakravyuh of injustice" created by the BJP and bring J&K on the path of prosperity.

The voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements.

In a post in Hindi on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi said, "My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today is the second phase of voting, come out in large numbers and vote for your rights and prosperity - vote for INDIA."

"By snatching your statehood from you, the BJP government has insulted you and played with your constitutional rights," he said.

"Your every vote for INDIA will break the 'chakravyuh' of injustice created by the BJP and will bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity," Gandhi said.