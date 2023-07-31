J-K HC quashes govt order to take over madrassas in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed a government order to take over some madrassas in Kishtwar district, saying an official order issued last year cannot be universally applied to all such institutions in the Union Territory.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar passed a three-page order last week after hearing a petition that challenged a July 3 order of the Kishtwar additional deputy commissioner, directing the management of Charitable Educational Trust to immediately hand over the possession of their madrassas (Islamic seminaries) to the administration.

The petitioners informed the court that the impugned order was violative of the principles of natural justice as no opportunity of being heard was given to them.