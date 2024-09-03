J-K: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign with two rallies on 4 Sept

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Ramban and Anantnag districts on Wednesday, 4 September kickstarting the Congress' campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls being held after a gap of 10 years.

These rallies are part of the campaign for the party's candidates contesting in the first phase of the elections on 18 September.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 star campaigners of the party in the upcoming three-phased Assembly polls.

Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on 18, 25 September, and 1 October.

"Rahul ji will kickstart the party's campaign from tomorrow. He will address two public rallies in Ramban and Anantnag districts in support of Congress candidates on Wednesday," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hamid Karra told PTI.

The Congress and the National Conference have entered into a pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.

Karra said Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Jammu from Delhi on Wednesday and then fly to the Gool area of Ramban district to address a rally in the afternoon.