JU V-C urges restraint on wall graffiti, promotes social media expression

Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya has appealed to students and teachers to exercise restraint in writing on campus walls, while stressing that the university’s long-standing tradition of free thought and expression must be protected.

In an open letter to the university community, Bhattacharya said his appeal was not intended to restrict freedom of expression. Instead, he said, the aim was to strike a balance between democratic expression and the need to preserve the campus environment, academic atmosphere and the institution’s heritage.

“Jadavpur University has a long tradition of free thought and expression. We must preserve this heritage while ensuring that the campus remains clean, peaceful and aesthetically pleasing,” Bhattacharya said.

Speaking to PTI, the vice-chancellor said students should be encouraged to use social media platforms more actively to express their political and social views rather than resorting to graffiti on university walls.

Bhattacharya maintained that open debate and dissent were integral to the university’s identity, but argued that such expression should not come at the cost of the physical environment or the peaceful academic atmosphere on campus.

The V-C’s appeal comes days after controversy erupted over alleged anti-national slogans painted on the university campus.