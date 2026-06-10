Jagan blames safety lapses, neglect for deadly Vizag Steel Plant blast

YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held the TDP-led NDA government responsible for the fatal blast at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, alleging that neglect of safety standards, maintenance and employee welfare had pushed the facility into crisis and contributed to the accident.

A sudden explosion at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited in Visakhapatnam on 8 June killed nine workers and injured six others.

After visiting the families of the deceased workers, Jagan said both the state and central governments must ensure justice for the victims and criticised what he described as an inadequate and insensitive response to the tragedy.

“The present government's neglect of safety standards and employee welfare has pushed the steel plant into a crisis, culminating in this tragic accident,” he told reporters.

The former chief minister said several injured workers remained under treatment, including one who had suffered severe burn injuries. He questioned the treatment of employees at the steel plant and alleged that working conditions had worsened under the present administration.

Jagan claimed the workforce at the plant had reduced sharply over the last two years, with around 10,500 employees leaving through retirement, voluntary retirement schemes and the termination of contract jobs. According to him, the employee strength had fallen from nearly 28,000 to about 16,000, increasing pressure on the remaining workers.