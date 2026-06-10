Jagan blames safety lapses, neglect for deadly Vizag Steel Plant blast
YSRCP chief alleges neglect of maintenance, worker welfare and safety standards led to accident that killed nine workers; demands accountability from state and Centre.
YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held the TDP-led NDA government responsible for the fatal blast at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, alleging that neglect of safety standards, maintenance and employee welfare had pushed the facility into crisis and contributed to the accident.
A sudden explosion at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited in Visakhapatnam on 8 June killed nine workers and injured six others.
After visiting the families of the deceased workers, Jagan said both the state and central governments must ensure justice for the victims and criticised what he described as an inadequate and insensitive response to the tragedy.
“The present government's neglect of safety standards and employee welfare has pushed the steel plant into a crisis, culminating in this tragic accident,” he told reporters.
The former chief minister said several injured workers remained under treatment, including one who had suffered severe burn injuries. He questioned the treatment of employees at the steel plant and alleged that working conditions had worsened under the present administration.
Jagan claimed the workforce at the plant had reduced sharply over the last two years, with around 10,500 employees leaving through retirement, voluntary retirement schemes and the termination of contract jobs. According to him, the employee strength had fallen from nearly 28,000 to about 16,000, increasing pressure on the remaining workers.
He further alleged that employees had faced salary delays of more than four months and had been deprived of benefits such as bonuses, medical facilities, House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Concession (LTC), leave encashment and performance incentives.
The YSRCP chief also questioned the utilisation of the Rs 11,440 crore financial package announced for the steel plant. He alleged that the funds had largely been used for debt reduction, GST liabilities and voluntary retirement payouts rather than for maintenance, safety improvements, operational upgrades or employee welfare.
Referring to the accident, Jagan claimed the blast may have resulted from deficiencies in the handling and transfer of molten metal, including possible issues related to raw material quality, mixing processes or operational procedures.
According to him, liquid metal overflowed from transport buckets and exploded, causing multiple casualties.
He urged the Andhra Pradesh government to press the Centre for a comprehensive probe, improved safety measures and adequate compensation for the victims' families.
The management of the steel plant and the governments concerned have not responded to Jagan's allegations. Investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.
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