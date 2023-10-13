Jagannath Temple to discourage entry of devotees in revealing dresses, torn jeans

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri has decided to discourage people coming in shorts, transparent and revealing dresses, torn jeans and other inappropriate costumes from January 1, 2024.

Though the temple administration did not implement any specific dress code, it suggested devotees to wear decent dresses like pant, shirt, chudidar-punjabi and dhoti for men and sarees, salwar kameej, etc, for women.

"Although no illustrative list of dresses has been prescribed by the temple administration, we leave it to the conscience of devotees to wear decent and appropriate dresses like pant, shirt, chudidar-punjabi and dhoti, etc, in case of men and sarees, salwar kameej, etc, for women," SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said in an advisory to different servitor groups and members of hotel associations seeking their cooperation.

Stating that shrines of different religions throughout India and abroad have their own dress codes for devotees, the SJTA advisory said scholars and researchers, priests and devotees of Lord Jagannath had been demanding for introduction of the same in Puri too.