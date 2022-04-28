Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police arrest key accused from West Bengal

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested one person from West Bengal who is said to be a key accused in the April 16 communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, official sources said here on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Farid alias Nilu, was arrested from his relative's place at Tamluk in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.



Official sources told IANS that a team of the Special Cell has already left West Bengal for Delhi along with the accused.