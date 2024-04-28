Hundreds of people attend Sunita Kejriwal's maiden roadshow in Delhi

As the carcade snaked through the narrow lanes with a sea of AAP supporters carrying the Delhi chief minister's cut-outs, she shook hands with several women and targeted the ruling BJP at the Centre, saying her husband was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, is behind bars in a money laundering case, linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, currently being investigated by federal agencies.

Flanked by leaders of the Congress, the AAP's partner in the opposition INDIA bloc and ally for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Sunita Kejriwal asserted that their alliance will sweep all seats in the national capital as loudspeakers blared patriotic songs.

Folk artists from Uttarakhand were seen performing in the roadshow and raising slogans of 'Jail ka jawab vote se' amid beats of Nashik dhols.

As the roadshow passed through the area, locals lined up the streets to greet the chief minister's wife. Vimla Devi, one of the residents of the area, claimed the arrest of the chief minister just before the elections was not right.

"We feel that the INDIA alliance will sweep the Lok Sabha polls since the chief minister is seeking votes on (the plank of) development. He has given citizens of the national capital a lot of facilities. People will surely vote in his favour," she added.

A resident of the Khichadipur area, Sonu Kumar claimed that voting for the ongoing election seems to have been "fixed".