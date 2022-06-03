Jaipur cardiologist presents paper at annual ESC conference in Paris

"It decreases the rate of radial artery occlusion which is the most important complication of proximal radial access. It is very important to prevent this complication for future procedures. Other advantages of distal radial access are early discharge, early resumption of activity just after procedure by that hand, less discomfort in patients of chronic joint pain, and it is very safe.



"Although the successful distal radial access is not easy, by experience, it can be learnt soon. We are performing the coronary procedures by distal radial access in most of the patients. The results are encouraging, as shown in our study."



His study had enrolled a total of 320 patients.