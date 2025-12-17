Jaipur electoral rolls cut, over 61,000 removed from CM’s Sanganer seat

A sweeping reshuffle of Jaipur district’s electoral rolls has sparked concerns over voter disenfranchisement, with over 5.36 lakh names removed across 17 Assembly constituencies in the draft voter list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday. The deletions, carried out under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), effectively exclude roughly one in nine registered voters in the district.

Sanganer, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, has been particularly affected. The draft shows 61,674 voters – approximately 16.46 per cent of the constituency’s electorate – removed from the rolls, with another 24,465 voters remaining unmapped. Prior to the revision, Sanganer had 3,74,735 registered voters, highlighting the scale of the exclusions.

Officials cited reasons for the deletions including migration, deaths, and duplicate registrations. However, the SIR has also flagged 1.90 lakh voters as “unmapped,” requiring them to submit 13 prescribed documents to prove their citizenship – a process that critics argue could disproportionately burden marginalised and less-informed voters.