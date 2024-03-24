Jaipur factory fire: Relatives seek govt jobs for victims' family members

A day after six people were killed in a chemical factory fire in Jaipur, anguished relatives on Sunday, 24 March, protested in Jaipur demanding government jobs for the family members of each victim, compensation of Rs 50 lakh and action against the factory owner.

The families have kept the bodies on the Bainada Shreeji road near the accident spot and refused to take them back.

Six people died in a fire at Shalimar Chemical Factory in Bassi near Jaipur on Saturday. While two injured were referred to the SMS Hospital, a person admitted to the SMS Hospital died at 9:30 p.m. during treatment.