Mumbai: Fire erupts at 17-storey building in Pali Hill area

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a 17-storey building in the upscale Pali Hill locality on Wednesday night, 6 March a civic official said.

Nobody was injured and the flames were doused after efforts of more than one-and-half hours, he said.

"The fire broke out on the 14th floor of Nawroj Hill Society on Nargis Dutt Road around 8 PM," the official said.

At least four fire engines and other Fire Brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was put out around 9.35 pm.

The fire was confined to household articles and wooden furniture in a room.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

