Jairam flags three ‘urgent’ green flashpoints, urges SC’s suo motu action

Senior Congress leader and former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday called on the Supreme Court of India to take suo motu cognisance of three “urgent” environmental matters, saying they raise foundational questions about conservation, environmental governance and the rule of law.

In a post on X, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) welcomed the court’s decision a day earlier to recall — on its own — the 20 November verdict that had accepted a new, uniform definition of the Aravalli range.

That ruling had triggered a backlash in Rajasthan and Haryana, where critics warned it could expose large stretches of one of the world's oldest mountain systems to mining and construction by narrowing the scope of what legally counts as 'Aravalli'. Ramesh noted that the earlier verdict had been “enthusiastically embraced” by the Modi government, adding that the recall was both necessary and timely.

“Now, three other urgent tasks await the Honourable Supreme Court on environmental matters that should also be taken up suo motu, like the Aravallis matter,” he said.

Ramesh pointed to a 6 August order in which the top court put on hold a proposal by the Rajasthan government and the Centre to redraw the boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve. The proposed redrawing, he said, would enable the reopening of about 57 mines that had been shut on ecological grounds.