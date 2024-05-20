Jairam Ramesh opposes Lalu's statement on religion-based reservation

Congress was seen distancing itself from Lalu Yadav's statement of giving reservations based on religion.

Earlier, Lalu Yadav had said that Muslims should be given reservations.

Later, the RJD chief immediately took a U-turn and backtracked from his earlier statement and wrote a post on social media that the reservation cannot be given based on religion.

Jairam Ramesh has criticised the BJP and said that its leaders do not talk about people's issues.

"The Lok Sabha election has been held for 369 Lok Sabha seats so far and it was clear in the initial phase of polling that BJP has been wiped out in south India and halved in north India. The results will come in our (INDIA bloc's) favour on 4 June," he added.

Jairam Ramesh said: "There is no election wave in favour of BJP across the country. Only resentment among the youth and workers. PM Modi has not yet broken his silence on caste-based census. He should clarify whether he is in favour of a caste-based census or against it. The Supreme Court had set a limit of 50 per cent reservation. PM Modi should tell whether he will take it beyond 50 per cent."

Reacting to the poll promises made by the Congress during the recent Assembly elections in Karnataka and Telangana, Ramesh said: "Our guarantee is not a person's guarantee but it was the party's guarantee. Whatever promises were made in Telangana and Karnataka have been fulfilled."