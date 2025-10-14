The day Babasaheb turned Buddhist, with blessings from a Burmese monk

On the choice of Nagpur and timing for the conversion ceremony, Ramesh notes, “Wamanrao Godbole of the Bharatiya Bauddha Jana Samiti played a key role in the selection of Nagpur as the site for the conversion. Sunday, 14 October 1956 was chosen, as R.D. Bhandare had explained 15 days earlier, since Vijayadashmi fell on that day and Ashoka had observed it as his day of victory.”

Choosing this date, was Ambedkar looking to connect with the ancients’ legacies of moral victory and spiritual renewal, even as he sought to ‘reclaim’ the date from Hindutva?

Ramesh also recalls the final chapter of Ambedkar’s life — for this was near the end: “A month later, Dr Ambedkar gave a talk to the World Federation of Buddhists in Kathmandu on ‘Buddha or Karl Marx’. He returned to New Delhi via Lumbini, Bodh Gaya and Sarnath. Six days after he was back, Dr Ambedkar sadly passed away.” His passing so soon after these defining events imbued his legacy with a poignancy at the time that perhaps is not so often recalled in contemporary India.

Finally, Ramesh honours Ambedkar’s intellectual contributions: “His highly original book born out of decades of study, called The Buddha and His Dhamma — for which he had written the Preface just a few hours before his demise — appeared in early Jan 1957.” This work remains a foundational text, reviewing social justice concerns in the Indian context through the lens of Buddhist philosophy.