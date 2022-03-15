Jaishankar, Rajnath to address RS on Ukraine situation

Besides the conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also make a statement on Tuesday on the inadvertent firing of a missile on March 9 that landed in Pakistan.



Meanwhile, the Centre is likely to table 'The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha.



Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Bill to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit the 'Bhogta' community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state, be taken into consideration.