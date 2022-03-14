Sitharaman to present Budget for J&K in Parliament

The Finance Minister also will lay a statement for the 'Supplementary Demands' for Grants for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2021-22. She will present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23. Sitharaman will also lay a statement on the 'Supplementary Demands for Grants', 2021-22 in Rajya Sabha.



Union Tribal Affair Minister Arjun Munda will move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to omit 'Bhogta' community from the list of Scheduled Castes in relation to Jharkhand and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State, be taken into consideration. Munda will also move that the Bill be passed.



The Rajya Sabha is also likely to discuss the working of the ministry of development of the Northeastern region.