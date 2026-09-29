Jamia student suspended for 5 days over protest, AISA demands revocation

Jamia suspended a PhD student for five days over an alleged unauthorised protest.

AISA demanded revocation, saying the student was protesting hostel issues.

Jamia said the gathering disrupted classes and academic activities.

Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended a PhD student for five days for allegedly participating in an unauthorised gathering at the university's central canteen and inciting students to breach discipline.

The action followed a protest on 28 September over the recent eviction of hostel residents, particularly women hostellers, according to the All India Students' Association (AISA), which has demanded that the suspension be revoked.

According to a show-cause notice issued by the university's chief proctor, the PhD student in sociology was suspended from 28 September to 2 October and barred from entering the campus during the period.

The notice alleged that the student participated in an “unauthorised gathering” at the central canteen and delivered a speech publicising what the university described as “misleading accounts and rumours”. It also alleged that the gathering incited other students to breach discipline.

The university said the gathering at around 5 pm disrupted the routine functioning of the north campus and affected teaching, learning and research activities in nearby classrooms, laboratories and libraries.