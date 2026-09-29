Jamia student suspended for 5 days over protest, AISA demands revocation
University says gathering disrupted academic activities; student group alleges action over hostel grievances
Jamia suspended a PhD student for five days over an alleged unauthorised protest.
AISA demanded revocation, saying the student was protesting hostel issues.
Jamia said the gathering disrupted classes and academic activities.
Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended a PhD student for five days for allegedly participating in an unauthorised gathering at the university's central canteen and inciting students to breach discipline.
The action followed a protest on 28 September over the recent eviction of hostel residents, particularly women hostellers, according to the All India Students' Association (AISA), which has demanded that the suspension be revoked.
According to a show-cause notice issued by the university's chief proctor, the PhD student in sociology was suspended from 28 September to 2 October and barred from entering the campus during the period.
The notice alleged that the student participated in an “unauthorised gathering” at the central canteen and delivered a speech publicising what the university described as “misleading accounts and rumours”. It also alleged that the gathering incited other students to breach discipline.
The university said the gathering at around 5 pm disrupted the routine functioning of the north campus and affected teaching, learning and research activities in nearby classrooms, laboratories and libraries.
AISA condemned the suspension, alleging that the student had been targeted for speaking in solidarity with women students and raising concerns about hostel accommodation, living conditions and food quality.
The student organisation said the action was contrary to the right to peaceful protest and said it would continue its agitation until the suspension was withdrawn.
The university notice said students had been designated an area near Gate No. 18 to congregate and express themselves, and alleged that the 28 September gathering at the central canteen violated those directions.
A university official said students could protest at the designated spot but could not disrupt classes or the regular academic routine.
On the hostel issue, the official said rooms were allotted according to merit under university rules and the students concerned did not meet the eligibility criteria. Earlier reports also said the university had cited its hostel eligibility criteria while responding to complaints over eviction notices.