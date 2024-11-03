Jamiat cautions TDP, JD(U); says even 'crutches' will not escape responsibility if waqf bill passed

Stepping up its campaign against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Sunday urged TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar to heed the sentiments of Muslims on the matter.

It also cautioned that if the legislation is passed, the "two crutches" on which the BJP-led government is running at the Centre would not be able to escape responsibility.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani made the assertion at the prominent Muslim body's 'Save Constitution Convention' held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

"People of the country defeated the BJP. They did not accept their policies. This government is dependent on two crutches - a strong one is Chandrababu and the other is Bihar's Nitish Kumar. I had invited him (Naidu), he excused himself but has sent his party's vice president Nawab Jan. I look at this positively as he will convey the sentiments of the people gathered here," Madani said, gesturing to the large gathering of Jamiat functionaries and supporters.

"If the Waqf Bill is passed ignoring the emotions of the Muslims -- it would be as much a responsibility of the crutches as it would be of other powers at the Centre," Madani asserted.